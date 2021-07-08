Police close road and attend pub amid lively England win celebrations

Published: 3:57 PM July 8, 2021

Prince of Wales Road in Norwich had to be temporarily closed by police after England beat Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final - Credit: Archant

A Norwich city centre road had to be temporarily closed due to "inconsiderate" football fans as hundreds gathered to celebrate England reaching its first major tournament final since 1966.

Prince of Wales Road was sealed off for the public's safety after a crowd of a few hundred people gathered after the match.

Officers and police dogs attended but no arrests were made on what was largely a night of celebration as Gareth Southgate's team beat Denmark 2-1 after extra time.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "Some people in the crowd had clearly been drinking heavily and were being inconsiderate of others."

She said the crowd were "in a buoyant mood and making some considerable noise".

Police encouraged the crowd to disperse after the road was closed.

Officers also attended The Coachmakers Arms on St Stephens Road after receiving reports that too many people had entered the pub to watch the football.

The Coachmakers Arms on St Stephens Road in Norwich - Credit: Google Maps

The police spokeswoman said they supported the licensee to remove some customers, but the pub was not forced to close during the game and no arrests were made.

The pub did not comment on the matter when contacted.

Norfolk Police has thanked the thousands of people who enjoyed the match responsibly across the county.

The spokeswoman added: "Elsewhere around the county, there were some minor disturbances that were swiftly managed by officers."

There were widespread celebrations across Norfolk as Harry Kane's goal during extra time sent England through to Sunday's final against Italy at Wembley Stadium.

Fans at The Arena in Sprowston celebrating England's goal against Denmark. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Police have been working closely with licensed premises across the county in the run-up to the European Championships and as the tournament has progressed.

A police statement before England's quarter-final win over Ukraine said licensed premises showing Euro games have a responsibility to do so in a safe and responsible manner without adversely impacting on the enjoyment of their customers and the wider public.

It added: "The public can be reassured that officers are well-versed in policing major events and, where required, will be patrolling trouble spots."

