Search

Advanced search

Prince Louis celebrates second birthday in Norfolk with tribute to NHS workers

PUBLISHED: 06:59 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 06:59 23 April 2020

For Prince Louis' second birthday he painted rainbows in support of the NHS workers batting the coronavirus frontline. Picture/Coopyright: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

For Prince Louis' second birthday he painted rainbows in support of the NHS workers batting the coronavirus frontline. Picture/Coopyright: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

PA Media

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s son Prince Louis has been photographed at home in Sandringham to mark his second birthday - making a rainbow tribute poster.

Prince Louis turned two with a show of support for NHS workers. Copyright/ Picture: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.Prince Louis turned two with a show of support for NHS workers. Copyright/ Picture: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Children across the UK have been creating rainbow pictures as a symbol of hope during the coronavirus lockdown to put in their windows.

Now Louis has joined the popular trend and was captured by proud mother Kate at Amner Hall earlier this month - with his rainbow-coloured hands on show.

Prince Louis turned two with a show of support for NHS workers. Copyright/ Picture: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.Prince Louis turned two with a show of support for NHS workers. Copyright/ Picture: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The young prince will celebrate his second birthday today, and the fruits of his labour - a rainbow handprint picture - is one of five photographs released to mark the milestone.

Louis looks like he is growing up fast in the pictures, with his hair neatly cut and combed and wearing a smart blue gingham-style shirt.

For Prince Louis' second birthday he painted rainbows in support of the NHS workers batting the coronavirus frontline. Picture/Coopyright: The Duke and Duchess of CambridgeFor Prince Louis' second birthday he painted rainbows in support of the NHS workers batting the coronavirus frontline. Picture/Coopyright: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

In a series of images, Kate has captured her son as he grins at the camera while holding up his painted palms and fingers, in another his coloured digits are raised to his cheeks, and in the fourth photograph his face is almost hidden behind his outstretched hands.

The final image is a portrait of the young prince as he looks past his mother at something just behind her.

Prince Louis, who is celebrating his second birthday on Thursday, was born on patriotic St Georges Day in 2018. PA Photo. Photo: PA/PA WirePrince Louis, who is celebrating his second birthday on Thursday, was born on patriotic St Georges Day in 2018. PA Photo. Photo: PA/PA Wire

You may also want to watch:

Kate is a keen amateur photographer and patron of the Royal Photographic Society who has regularly released pictures she has taken of her other children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to mark their birthdays.

Louis’ artwork is likely to be part of William and Kate’s home-schooling lessons, with the duchess guiltily admitting she kept the make-shift classroom up and running during the Easter holidays.

In a recent interview, she said she found teaching her children at home “challenging”, and added with a laugh “don’t tell the children we’ve actually kept it going through the holidays I feel very mean”.

“It’s just having that bit of structure, actually. It’s great, there are so many great tips online and fun activities that you can do with the children so it hasn’t been all hardcore,” she added.

Kate also revealed her surprise at her children’s awareness about the coronavirus outbreak, and she has tackled the subject with them in “age appropriate” ways.

Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge, fifth in line to the throne, was born on St George’s Day, April 23, 2018, at the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, weighing 8lb 7oz.

He was christened at 11 weeks old, by Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, at the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace in front of friends and family.

Louis has rarely been seen in public - his most prominent outing was his first appearance on Buckingham Palace’s balcony, following the Trooping the Colour ceremony last summer, with his parents, siblings and other members of the royal family.

But he has featured in a number of images released by William and Kate and was even in a video with his older brother and sister applauding the nation’s health workers and carers.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

B&Q reopens two Norfolk stores during lockdown

B&Q at the Pasteur Road retail park in Great Yarmouth is among the latest stores to reopen Picture: Google Maps

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Former Norfolk RAF base used to temporarily house asylum seekers

Security warning signs up on new fencing at the old Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall which is being used to house people during the Coronavirus outbreak Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Husband and father who took his own life was facing bankruptcy

Steven Hill,of Sheringham, who died in October last year. Photo: Police

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Landlords fear ‘disaster’ summer if pubs stay closed for months

Fat Cat Brewery Tap landlords Mark White and Laura Hedley-White. Mr White said no summer trade would be a disaster. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City squad value drops £37m during coronavirus lockdown

Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons are rated as the most saleable assets in the Norwich City squad Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Could you take part in a major coronavirus study?

Doctors have hit out at a lack of coronavirus testing and personal protective equipment (PPE). Photo: Peter Steffen/dpa via AP
Drive 24