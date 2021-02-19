Prince Harry gives up honorary role at RAF Honington

Published: 1:57 PM February 19, 2021

Prince Harry inspects the troops before a parade at RAF Honington in 2017 - Credit: Ian Burt

Prince Harry is set to relinquish his honorary role at an East Anglian air base as he gives up a clutch of patronages.

The Prince was made Honorary Air Commandant at RAF Honington by the Queen in 2008.

But Buckingham Palace today said the prince and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, had informed the Queen they would not be returning as working members of The Royal Family.

The palace added: "Following conversations with the duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.

"The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by the duke and duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.

"While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family."

A 12-month review was agreed after Harry and Meghan's decision to walk away from the monarchy and move to the US to pursue personal and financial freedom.

It had been reported that Harry, a former Army officer with a passion for the military family, was eager to retain his formal links with the UK's Armed Forces.

But he will lose his roles at RAF Honington, along with Captain General of the Royal Marines and Honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Naval Commands' Small Ships and Diving.

He will also relinquish roles with the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, the Rugby Football Union, the Rugby Football League, the Royal National Theatre and Association of Commonwealth Universities.

Honington, near Bury St Edmunds, is home to the RAF Force Protection, which includes the RAF Regiment and RAF Police Wing, along with a number of specialist units.



