A royally good match! Assistance dog Prince to change life of six-year-old with autism

A commonly accepted fact of life is that some things are just meant to be.

That certainly appears to be the case for assistance dog Prince, who has found his perfect match after graduating from his training.

Born on February 16, 2018, the loveable Labrador's name was chosen in celebration of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, which was due to take place three months later.

Now, almost two years on, Prince has been matched to a six-year-old boy named Harry, who is has autism.

The helpful hound was trained by Dogs for Good - a national charity which specifically trains dogs to help children with autism - with support from Barking Mad, a south Norwich-based dog sitting firm who have sponsored him throughout his training.

Fundraising activities included dog shows, coffee mornings and quizzes which have helped to raise hundreds to pay for Prince's maintenance and training costs.

Helen Tyler, of Barking Mad, said: "We are delighted to see Prince, the dog we have sponsored, go on to make such a life-changing difference to Harry and his family.

"With incredible support from our customers and host dog sitters, we are honoured to be able to contribute to the amazing work of this inspirational charity."

Barking Mad and Dogs for Good have been working together since October 2017, when the dog holiday specialists got involved with the charity's annual 'Dogtober' fundraiser.

The firm decided to give long-term support to the charity through the Puppy Partners programme and has supported Prince and another puppy, Wendy, through their training.

Almost £19,000 has been raised to cover the cost of their upbringing.

Cathryn Simpson, corporate partnerships manager at Dogs for Good, said: "Dogs for Good relies entirely on donations to carry out its life-changing work.

"Partnerships with organisations like Barking Mad are important to the charity and we enjoy working with the incredibly enthusiastic team to increase awareness and raise funds to enable us to change lives."

Barking Mad will continue to raise money for Dogs for Good to help them train more assistance dogs in 2020.

For more information, visit: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/BarkingMadSouthNorwich