Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis 'love seeing lambs' in Norfolk

Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge and their three children have spent a week lambing in Norfolk.

The prince revealed his family had been at Anmer Hall near Sandringham over the half term holiday when he visited Wales for Saturday's Six Nations match.

William, patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, spoke to injured players before joining almost 74,000 fans at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff for Wales v France.

William spoke to Rhian Roberts, 34, who is one of 33 people supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust.

Mrs Roberts, a primary school teacher, told William she had married into a dairy family in West Wales.

She has been supported by the trust after suffering damage to her neck during a tackle in March 2018.

"We've been lambing with the children this week," he told Mrs Roberts, who played with club Y Piod Pinc for two seasons.

"Charlotte wasn't sure at first but George was straight in there. Louis loves the tractors.

"They love seeing the lambs and feeding the lambs. Dairy farming - you are all seriously tough."

Mrs Roberts, who was meeting William for the first time, described him as "down to earth" and said he took a real interest in farming.

"We were talking about the land where he was and the land where we are, which is a mining area," she said.

"He said they've been lambing this week up in Norfolk. They want the children to see the country way of life as well as the city way of life."

Mrs Roberts, who joined the trust last year, said she felt as if she had "gained an extra family" through it.

The trust, of which William is a patron, was set up in 1972 as an organisation with a range of education, social and sporting objectives.

Its principal aim is to support those who have been severely injured while playing in Wales, as well as their families.