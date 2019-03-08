Villa's win over Norwich given royal seal of approval by Prince George and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte spotted during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd. Paul Chesterton

It might have been a miserable afternoon for Norwich City fans, but Prince George enjoyed a goal-filled afternoon at Carrow Road as he cheered on Aston Villa to victory.

The six-year-old was joined by his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as his four-year-old sister Charlotte, as the Villans took on the Canaries on Saturday (October 5) afternoon.

The young football fan was pictured smiling and enthusiastically celebrating as he watched Aston Villa romp to a 5-1 away win in the Premier League match.

His support for the team in claret and blue appears to show him inheriting the footballing allegiance of his father William - a long-standing Aston Villa fan.

Photos and clips of George and his family at the game shared online showed the young prince jump up and down for joy as the goals flew in for Aston Villa.

The Aston Villa Twitter account published a photo of George, alongside his father, enjoying the game.

The prince, wearing a claret coloured T-shirt, applauded play and chatted to his dad as Villa romped to victory.

At one point, the duke, president of the Football Association, appeared to be trying to contain his son's enthusiasm as a smiling Kate sat next to them.

Earlier in George's life, William revealed he would "love" to attend football matches with his son in the near future, but he would have to "pass that by the missus".

Speaking back in 2015, the duke said it would be "fantastic" if his then 22-month-old son decided to follow the club, although "it'll probably end up being that Charlotte is the Villa fan".

The duke also recollected one of the first FA Cup games he himself attended, Villa's semi-final against Bolton in 2000, where he "sat with all the Brummie fans and had a great time".

But it turned out to be a miserable afternoon for Canaries fans who had been 3-2 winners over defending Premier League Champions the last time they played at Carrow Road.

Defeats on the road to Burnley and Crystal Palace have followed for City who now head into the two-week international break hoping to get some members of their injury-hit squad back in time for their next match, away at Bournemouth, on October 19.