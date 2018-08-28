Search

Prince Edward joins guests at memorial for ‘faithful and gifted’ bishop

PUBLISHED: 14:54 09 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:01 09 February 2019

A royal guest joined the congregation at a memorial service for the respected Norwich bishop who married him.

Prince Edward was among those who gathered at Norwich Cathedral for a service of thanksgiving to the Right Reverend Peter Nott, who passed away in August 2018 at the age of 84.

Millions of television viewers around the world watched the Rt Rev Nott conduct the marriage ceremony of Price Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999.

At the memorial service on Saturday the prince took his seat among the Rt Rev Nott’s family members and friends in the cathedral nave.

Dean of Norwich the Very Rev Jane Hedges, who opened the service, said: “Peter was a faithful and gifted pastor in each aspect of his varied and lively ministry, sharing his gifts with the wider church.”

Rt Rev John Pritchard, former Bishop of Oxford, said the Rt Rev Nott had been an “ideal choice” as Bishop of Norwich given his service in rural parishes in the West Country and Cambridgeshire.

“In Peter you met Anglican priesthood and ecumenicalism at their best,” he said.

“Peter had a talent for limiting his utterances so when he spoke you know it was important to listen to what he had to say.

“Peter was holy because he was completely centred on God and therefore on us who were fortunate to know and love him.

“He was a great priest, a man who filled life to the brim and made faith attractive to so many of us.”

He also spoke of the Rt Rev Nott’s “affinity” with the monastic retreat of Taizé in France, which he visited many times.

David Gurney, who first met the Rt Rev Nott when we was appointed to the Norwich Diocesan Board of Finance in 1988, shared his memories of the popular priest – including an anecdote about the Right Reverend’s first trip to Mr Gurney’s cottage in Scotland in 1990 to go salmon fishing, and his blessings to the Norwich City football team ahead of their UEFA Cup match against Bayern Munich in 1993.

The thanksgiving service at the cathedral included hymns and religious motets, with singing from the Norwich Cathedral Choir.

The Rt Rev Peter Nott, former Bishop of Norwich, with his wife Betty at the Bishop's Palace, shortly before his retirement in 1999. Picture: ArchantThe Rt Rev Peter Nott, former Bishop of Norwich, with his wife Betty at the Bishop's Palace, shortly before his retirement in 1999. Picture: Archant

