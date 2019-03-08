Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Gallery

School children join Prince Edward to feed giraffes on Banham Zoo visit

PUBLISHED: 17:22 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:28 09 May 2019

Prince Edward visits Banham Zoo Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Prince Edward visits Banham Zoo Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Archant 2019

Primary school children had a double delight when they fed giraffes with the help of Prince Edward as he visited Banham Zoo to mark 50 years of wildlife conservation.

Prince Edward visits Banham Zoo Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Prince Edward visits Banham Zoo Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The Earl of Wessex was given a whirlwind guided tour of the zoo this afternoon, encountering some of the world's most critically-endangered species including blue-eyed black lemurs and Amur tigers.

He also visited the South American themed tropical house Eureka! home to a variety of species including the zoo's newest arrivals, Cuvier's dwarf caiman.

Prince Edward visits Banham Zoo Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Prince Edward visits Banham Zoo Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

After meeting keepers, the maintenance team who built the new caiman habitat, and some of the zoo volunteers, the Prince joined Year Five and Six pupils from Banham Primary School on the giraffe platform to feed the herd.

They then watched an indoor show featuring one of the zoo's ring-tailed lemurs called Dooley and hear about future plans for conservation at the park.

Prince Edward visits Banham Zoo Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Prince Edward visits Banham Zoo Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Last year Banham marked 50 years having opened to the public in 1968. It now houses diverse species, a number of which are endangered such as the Amur tiger, Grevy's zebra and Golden lion tamarin.

The Zoological Society of East Anglia (ZSEA) conservation and education charity that leads Banham Zoo and its sister park Africa Alive! was formed in 2013.

Prince Edward visits Banham Zoo Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Prince Edward visits Banham Zoo Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The Prince heard about the charity's five-year conservation pledge to ensure that 15 species are safer from extinction, 15,000 individuals will experience improved well-being and 150,000 people are better connected to nature.

ZSEA chief executive David Field said: "Today has been an extra special day for us here at Banham to have the Earl of Wessex visit to experience the wonders of the animals that we have. He was very keen to hear about our history because we have been here for 50 years but also learn about our future plans particularly around our conservation work, education work and the pledges that we are making.

Prince Edward visits Banham Zoo Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Prince Edward visits Banham Zoo Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

"But more especially he got to experience and see Sariska our Sri Lankan leopard who he loved. He got to feed her and it was a wonderful moment. I think there was a connection between them and that is what we are about connecting people and wildlife for conservation."

Prince Edward visits Banham Zoo Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Prince Edward visits Banham Zoo Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Prince Edward visits Banham Zoo Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Prince Edward visits Banham Zoo Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Prince Edward visits Banham Zoo Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Prince Edward visits Banham Zoo Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Prince Edward visits Banham Zoo Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Prince Edward visits Banham Zoo Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Prince Edward visits Banham Zoo Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Prince Edward visits Banham Zoo Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Prince Edward visits Banham Zoo Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Prince Edward visits Banham Zoo Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Prince Edward visits Banham Zoo Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Prince Edward visits Banham Zoo Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Prince Edward visits Banham Zoo Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Prince Edward visits Banham Zoo Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Prince Edward visits Banham Zoo Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Prince Edward visits Banham Zoo Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Most Read

‘He has had a big influence in my career’ – City star ready for reunion with Klopp in the Premier League

Mario Vrancic has plenty of Bundesliga experience on his CV already Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

‘I thought we were going to die’ - Teen describes moment man with knife sprinted towards his car

Nathan Fuller with his partner Kay Shaw. Picture: Nathan Fuller

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ex-England number one Hart linked despite wage demands

Joe Hart has been linked with Norwich City Picture: PA

Travellers set up at Park and Ride site

Travellers have parked in the car park at Thickthorn Park and Ride off the A11 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Travellers set up at Park and Ride site

Travellers have parked in the car park at Thickthorn Park and Ride off the A11 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Man ‘found responsible’ for drawing obscene images on Norfolk court and police buildings

Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Cafe says brownies mixed with cannabis plant extract are a hit with customers

That Cafe have added CBD oil infused brownies to their menu. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

One of Norwich’s oldest buildings re-opens as a wedding venue

One of the city's oldest buildings is open again for weddings. This couple, Mr and Mrs Ducker, were married at Dragon Hall before its closure. Pic: Ross Harvey

Eric’s Fish and Chip shop announce a third new store opening

Eric's Fish & Chip's in Thornham. Photo: Root Social.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists