Prince Charles to visit King’s Lynn police

PUBLISHED: 16:29 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:13 22 November 2018

King's Lynn police station flying the rainbow flag for the town's first ever Pride parade earlier this year Picture: Taz Ali

Prince Charles is visiting a Norfolk police station to meet officers and view facilities.

The Prince of Wales will be visiting King's Lynn police station on Thursday. Picture: Ian BurtThe Prince of Wales will be visiting King's Lynn police station on Thursday. Picture: Ian Burt

He will tour the recently refurbished King’s Lynn Police Station, to

see some of the equipment used by officers.

The station, in St James Street, underwent a £3.1m refurbishmeent in 2017.

The station, originally built in the 1950s, was downsized and altered to provide fit-for purpose accommodation for the future of policing in the area.

Cells were moved to the new King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre, at Saddlebow.

The new town centre station has improved facilities for response and safer neighbourhood team officers, forensic services, CID, offender rehabilitation teams and multi-agency teams.

The Prince is due to visit on Thursday.

