Prince Charles moving farming focus to Norfolk

Prince Charles pictured with his eldest son Prince William (right) at Home Farm, Gloucestershire. Clarence House has confirmed the prince will not be renewing his lease on the land and will concentrate on farming in Norfolk Picture: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Prince Charles is set to concentrate his farming activities in Norfolk as he prepares to become king.

Clarence House today confirmed the 71-year-old royal would not be renewing his lease on his organic Home Farm at Highgrove in Gloucestershire.

Aides said the prince could not commit to a new 20-year-lease, due for renewal in the spring of 2021, as he is expected to become king at some stage. A Clarence House spokesman said: “The Prince of Wales will not be renewing his lease on Home Farm but will continue to farm organically at Sandringham.”

The prince will keep his beloved Highgrove as his country retreat, and will not have a new home at Sandringham House.

Focusing his farming activities on Sandringham, the prince already manages the Sandringham estate on behalf of the Queen, taking over the role from the Duke of Edinburgh.

Sandringham’s own Home Farm has been converted to organic farming.

There are plans to massively expand sheep and livestock farming on the estate.

Heir to the throne Charles has farmed at the 1,000-acre plot near his country home Highgrove in Gloucestershire for 35 years.

The move is a practical one, with Charles unlikely to be able focus on the farm when devoted to his duties as a monarch.

Produce from the farm was used by the prince to start the Duchy Originals brand, now known as Waitrose Duchy Organic, with its wheat and oats used to make the first product, the now famous Duchy Originals oaten biscuit.

A passionate advocate of the benefits of organic farming, Charles began converting the Duchy of Cornwall farm to a completely organic system in 1985.

The prince is the Duke of Cornwall and entitled to the annual surplus of £22m generated by the Duchy of Cornwall’s vast portfolio of land, buildings and financial investments.

Highgrove and Home Farm are owned by the Duchy and leased by the prince.

A new unnamed non-royal tenant has been found for the farm, which will remain organic, and they will continue the relationship with Waitrose Duchy Organic.