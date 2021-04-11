News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Prince Charles says royal family are 'deeply grateful' for public support following Prince Philip death

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:35 AM April 11, 2021   
The Prince of Wales has called on 'pickers who are stickers' to help farmers harvest fruit and veget

The Prince of Wales has called on 'pickers who are stickers' to help farmers harvest fruit and vegetables during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Clarence House/PA Wire - Credit: PA

Prince Charles has thanked the public for their support following the death of his father Prince Philip, saying it has sustained the family during a "particularly sad time".

Following the announcement of the Duke of Edinburgh's death on Friday, April 9, communities across Norfolk and Waveney have been paying their respects. 

Charles spoke movingly of his "dear Papa", who he said had devoted himself to the Queen, his family and the country for some 70 years.

Speaking from his Gloucestershire home of Highgrove, he said his father had "given the most remarkable, devoted service" to the Queen and the royal family as well as the country and Commonwealth.

The prince said the family missed Philip "enormously" adding he would have been "deeply touched" by people around the world sharing "our loss and our sorrow".

You may also want to watch:

Charles said: "My dear Papa was a very special person who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him, and from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that.

"It will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time."

Most Read

  1. 1 Town's country park remains closed after woman's body discovered
  2. 2 Drivers delivering for Amazon have hundreds of pounds of pay withheld
  3. 3 Norwich takeaway's food poisoning complaint investigation closed
  1. 4 Boss puts Queen Anne family home up for sale for £1.325m
  2. 5 Suspected drink driver charged after police dog tracks down man hiding in a ditch
  3. 6 Peter Crouch drove to Yarmouth while on Norwich loan - and wasn't impressed
  4. 7 Woman cut from car after crash on A11
  5. 8 The Original Factory Shop set to open in Cromer
  6. 9 Tenants battled 'extreme mould' for months
  7. 10 Gym owner set to open fourth site in Norfolk on April 12

While Charles spoke for the family on Saturday, his siblings visited the Queen - with the Duke of York and Princess Royal spotted at Windsor.

The Earl and the Countess of Wessex spent around an hour with the Queen at the castle, with a tearful Sophie telling reporters as she left: "The Queen has been amazing."

The UK is officially in a period of national mourning for the next week, up to and including Philip's funeral on Saturday afternoon.

Only 30 people - expected to be the Duke's children, grandchildren and other close family - will attend the funeral as guests, but the Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her doctor not to travel to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex, who will travel from the US, will be required to self-isolate for the first 10 days after he arrives in England, however the duke could be released from quarantine if he gets a negative private test on day five under the Test to Release scheme.

The royal family has appealed to people who wish to pay their respects in person to stay at home instead.

Prince Philip

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Zayne Howard, nine, has been on a drip since Monday due to suspected food poisoning.

Takeaway investigated after boy in hospital with suspected food poisoning

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
The Acle Bridge Inn is one of the pubs taking part in the promotion. Picture: James Bass

Coronavirus

Revealed: The 77 areas of Norfolk with almost no new Covid cases

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Brandon Country Park. Picture: Ian Burt

Murder suspect arrested after woman found dead at country park

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
James Robinson, 46, was fined £60 for taking 16 seconds to drop his partner off at the N&N hospital

Man fined £60 for taking 16 seconds to drop partner at hospital

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus