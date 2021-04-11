Prince Charles says royal family are 'deeply grateful' for public support following Prince Philip death

Published: 10:35 AM April 11, 2021

Prince Charles has thanked the public for their support following the death of his father Prince Philip, saying it has sustained the family during a "particularly sad time".

Following the announcement of the Duke of Edinburgh's death on Friday, April 9, communities across Norfolk and Waveney have been paying their respects.

Charles spoke movingly of his "dear Papa", who he said had devoted himself to the Queen, his family and the country for some 70 years.

Speaking from his Gloucestershire home of Highgrove, he said his father had "given the most remarkable, devoted service" to the Queen and the royal family as well as the country and Commonwealth.

The prince said the family missed Philip "enormously" adding he would have been "deeply touched" by people around the world sharing "our loss and our sorrow".

Charles said: "My dear Papa was a very special person who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him, and from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that.

"It will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time."

While Charles spoke for the family on Saturday, his siblings visited the Queen - with the Duke of York and Princess Royal spotted at Windsor.

The Earl and the Countess of Wessex spent around an hour with the Queen at the castle, with a tearful Sophie telling reporters as she left: "The Queen has been amazing."

The UK is officially in a period of national mourning for the next week, up to and including Philip's funeral on Saturday afternoon.

Only 30 people - expected to be the Duke's children, grandchildren and other close family - will attend the funeral as guests, but the Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her doctor not to travel to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex, who will travel from the US, will be required to self-isolate for the first 10 days after he arrives in England, however the duke could be released from quarantine if he gets a negative private test on day five under the Test to Release scheme.

The royal family has appealed to people who wish to pay their respects in person to stay at home instead.