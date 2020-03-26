Prince Charles ‘back at his desk’ after testing positive for coronavirus

Prince Charles has suffered mild symptoms after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Prince Charles is back at his desk and working as usual, Clarence House said today.

Officials declined to give an update on the Prince of Wales’ health status after announcing on Wednesday he had tested positive for coronavirus.

But a spokesman said the 71-year-old heir to the throne, who is at his Scottish home Birkhall, was working at his desk as usual.

He added Charles had received hundreds of “get well soon” wishes sent to Clarence House - a mixture of cards but mostly digital messages.

Charles is conducting meetings by phone as he recovers from the virus and is mirroring other members of the monarchy who are using a combination of video conferencing and calls to carry out royal duties.

The prince was said to be displaying “mild symptoms” of the Covid-19 illness but was in good spirits as he self isolates at Birkhall in Scotland.

The Duchess of Cornwall, 72, who is also at Birkhall, in Aberdeenshire, has tested negative for the virus, so is separating herself from the prince.

It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.

But doctors believe the future king became contagious on March 13 - the day after he last saw his mother, the Queen.

Buckingham Palace said the 93-year-old monarch, who is staying at Windsor Castle with the 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh, remains in good health and is following all appropriate advice.

Philip was not with the Queen at Buckingham Palace when she last met Charles on March 12.

Charles has spoken to both his sons the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex, who is in Canada. He has also been in touch with the Queen.

