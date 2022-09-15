Prince and Princess of Wales expected in Norfolk to see tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to view tributes for the late Queen which have been placed outside the gates at Sandringham on Thursday - Credit: Chris Bishop

The Prince and Princess of Wales are today expected to view the thousands of tributes left for the late Queen outside her Norfolk residence.

A sea of flowers, cards and gifts stretches from the Norwich Gates alongside the road at Sandringham.

Mourners have been visiting the site, close to the Prince and Princess's country retreat at Anmer Hall, around the clock since Buckingham Palace announced the Queen's death last Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (left) and the Prince and Princess of Wales view flowers left by members of the public at Windsor Castle following the death of the Queen - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Kensington Palace confirmed the Royal couple would be following in their footsteps on Thursday. No further details of the visit have so far been released.

Prince William, who has been confirmed as Prince of Wales by his father, King Charles III, dashed to Balmoral in Scotland as Buckingham Palace announced there were concerns over the health of his 96-year-old grandmother Elizabeth II.

But the much-loved monarch is understood to have passed away before the Prince, who was accompanied by Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex arrived at the castle.



