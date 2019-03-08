Halloween favourite PrimEVIL is recruiting scare actors

Is your acting simply horrible? This opportunity to spook visitors to PrimEVIL could be for you.

'Norfolk's biggest scare experience' is recruiting actors, "including the super short, extra tall, young and old, fat and thin", to be part of this year's haunting Halloween event at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure.

The brief says no experience is necessary and full training will be given.

PrimEVIL takes place on selected dates between October 11 and November 3.

Attractions, where visitors make their way through scary locations haunted by actors, include the clown-themed 'circus of terror', the 'forest of fear', and 'mayhem manor hotel'.

Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult at all time.