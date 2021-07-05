PM pledges to tear up covid rules including masks and distancing

Updated

Published: 5:18 PM July 5, 2021 Updated: 5:56 PM July 5, 2021

Prime minister Boris Johnson has updated England on plans for the easing of Covid-19 restrictions on July 19. - Credit: PA

Boris Johnson has promised to tear up England's coronavirus regulations at the next stage of the road map.

The Prime Minister has gambled on trusting the public's judgment and the protection offered by vaccines as he scrapped mandatory mask-wearing and lifted social distancing requirements.

The so-called "freedom day" is expected on July 19, with a decision on whether or not to go ahead being taken a week earlier.

Wearing face maks will no longer be mandatory after July 19. - Credit: @NappyStock

Officials acknowledged that Covid-19 cases and deaths would continue to increase - albeit at a much lower level than before the vaccination programme - but it was now necessary to find a new way to live with the virus.

Under the Prime Minister's plan for Step 4 of the road map:

- There will be no limits on social contact, meaning the end of the orders such as the "rule of six" and restrictions on guests at weddings and mourners at funerals.

- Legal requirement to wear face coverings will be lifted, although guidance will suggest people might choose to do so in "enclosed and crowded places".

- All remaining businesses will be able to reopen, including nightclubs, while capacity caps will be lifted and bars and restaurants will no longer be restricted to table service.

- The Government will no longer instruct people to work from home.

- The "one metre plus" rule on social distancing will be lifted except in specific circumstances such as at the border, where guidance will remain to keep passengers from red and amber list countries from mingling with other travellers.

- The limit on named care home visitors will be lifted but infection control measures will remain in place.

The Prime Minister has said the country must "begin to learn to live with this virus". - Credit: Simon Parkin

- There will be no compulsory use of Covid status certification - so-called domestic vaccine passports - although firms will be able to voluntarily use the system.

- The gap between vaccine doses for under-40s will be reduced from 12 weeks to eight, meaning that all adults will have the opportunity to be double-jabbed by mid-September.

Mr Johnson said the pandemic is "far from over" and will not be over by July 19, with a potential 50,000 cases detected a day by that date.

He told the Downing Street press conference: "We're seeing rising hospital admissions and we must reconcile ourselves sadly to more deaths from Covid.

"In these circumstances we must take a careful and a balanced decision. And there's only one reason why we can contemplate going ahead to step four in circumstances where we'd normally be locking down further, and that's because of the continuing effectiveness of the vaccine rollout."

He said the expectation remains that by July 19 every adult in the UK will have had the offer of a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and two-thirds will have had a second dose.

The prime minister said we must "balance the risk" of the disease from the virus and the harm from continuing with legal restrictions which "inevitably take their toll on people's lives and livelihoods, on people's health and mental health".

He added: "And we must be honest with ourselves that if we can't reopen our society in the next few weeks, when we will be helped by the arrival of summer, and by the school holidays, then we must ask ourselves 'when will we be able to return to normal?'

"And to those who say we should delay again - the alternative to that is to open up in winter when the virus will have an advantage, or not at all this year."

Although the legal requirement to self-isolate will remain for people who have tested positive or been identified as a contact by NHS Test and Trace, Mr Johnson wants contacts who are fully vaccinated to be exempt and the Government will set out further details in due course.

Later this week, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will give an update on plans to remove the need for fully vaccinated arrivals from amber list countries to isolate, while Education Secretary Gavin Williamson will set out his plans for schools amid concern about the impact of the bubble system.

Commuters wearing face masks travelling on buses in Norwich, in line with government guidelines for public transport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Archant

The requirements to wear a face covering on public transport in England is to be scrapped despite opposition to the move.

A YouGov survey of 2,749 British adults indicated that 71pc of the public want current rules to remain in place for longer.

Earlier, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham urged the Government to retain the requirement to wear a face covering in "locations where people don't have a choice to go", such as public transport and supermarkets.

Some organisations could still make face coverings a condition of carriage, but Mr Burnham said he would not do that on Manchester's tram network, adding: "I just don't think it would work".

He told BBC Radio 4's World At One programme: "I just don't see how we would be able to enforce it at our level."

Trade union Unite, which represents tens of thousands of public transport workers, claimed it would be "an act of gross negligence by the Government" to end the requirement to wear face coverings on public transport in two weeks.

Government officials suggested people who are particularly vulnerable to coronavirus could travel on public transport at less busy times.















