Primary pupils celebrate as school claims sports kit worth over £1,000

Pupils from Kenninghall Primary School are celebrating success in the Sports Equipment for Schools campaign - Credit: Kenninghall Primary School

The winner of this year’s Sports Equipment for Schools campaign has been revealed, after collecting over 9,000 tokens.

Kenninghall Primary was the school from Norfolk and Waveney to collect the most tokens from the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News earlier this year.

Sports Equipment for Schools logo - Credit: Archant

A total of 259,297 tokens were collected across all schools from Norfolk and Suffolk that submitted tokens ahead of the new academic year, to earn a share of a £20,000 prize pot of sports equipment.

Kenninghall Primary, in south Norfolk, has won that race to claim an Eveque Full Primary Athletics Kit worth over £1,000 plus a visit from a professional athlete who has represented Great Britain.

The Eveque kit is an ideal introduction to sports hall activities with equipment including footballs, foam javelins, a balance beam, stopwatches and whistles.

Second prize has gone to the Earthsea School in Honingham, which will receive an Eveque Sports Hall Triathlon kit worth £750.

While in Suffolk, Orford Primary finished top of the podium to claim the top prize and Bramfield Primary was in second place, claiming the same prizes as in Norfolk.

In total, 121 schools across Norfolk and Suffolk will benefit from the campaign, as each school that signed up and collected more than 1,000 tokens will receive a Throw Pack or Infant Bag worth more than £100.

The campaign was run in partnership with Sports for Schools and was sponsored by Richardson’s Hemsby Beach Holiday Park.

Greg Munford, chief executive of Richardson's Leisure Limited, said: “We are delighted that so many local schools will now be receiving sports equipment which will have such a positive impact on the health and well-being of young people.”

Sports Equipment for Schools offered the chance to win new sporting items as part of the Get Out and Get Active project, with the aim of getting children more active and increasing the understanding of the benefits of daily exercise.

Over the last few years your local newspapers have given over £100,000 worth of equipment to schools including gardening to promote healthy eating, sport to get young children exercising more and books to improve the benefits of reading.