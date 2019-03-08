Search

'Burst water pipe' forces primary school to close

PUBLISHED: 09:27 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:27 07 October 2019

The Limes Primary Academy in Oulton was forced to close on October 7, 2019 due to a burst water pipe. Pictures: Mick Howes

A school has had to close for the day due to a burst water pipe.

The Limes Primary Academy, based at the heart of the Woods Meadow development in Lime Avenue, Oulton in Lowestoft has had to close the school to pupils and staff on Monday, October 7.

A post on Facebook said: "Due to a burst pipe we have had to close the school today.

"We are working on this and will keep you updated throughout the day."

A post on the Suffolk County Council school closures website said: "The Limes Primary School: Closed. Due to burst water pipes, the school will be closed today."

As Lowestoft's newest primary school, The Limes opened its doors to Early Years children in September 2018.

The school now caters for around 100 children.

