'We really miss our playground': School ask for help in national competition

Students from Edgar Sewter Primary School. Picture: Contributed by Edgar Sewter Primary School Archant

A primary school has asked the community to help them win a playground made from recycled oral care products, after its equipment was removed from the school.

Edgar Sewter Primary School, in Halesworth has signed up to take part in the nationwide contest.

You may also want to watch:

To participate, the school are a part of Colgate Oral Care Recycling Programme - a national recycling scheme for any brand of oral care waste which cannot be recycled through kerb side collection.

A spokesperson from Edgar Sewter Primary School, said: "We are calling on all members of the Halesworth community to head to the TerraCycle website and vote for Edgar Sewter Primary School in the contest to win a playground made from recycled oral care products, and urge them to encourage friends and family to do the same.

"This contest is a great opportunity for the school, as our playground equipment was rotten and had to be removed recently. We really miss having some equipment to play on."