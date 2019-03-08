Mystery leak closes part of Norwich Primark store

Primark on St Stephens Street in Norwich, which is partly cordoned off because of a leak Photo: Submitted Archant

A large section of the Norwich Primark store has been cordoned off with warning signs, due to a mysterious liquid leaking from the ceiling.

Around 25 buckets and bins have been positioned inside the cordon to catch the drips, which appear to be coming from the ceiling.

Signs warning shoppers to avoid the area, alongside wet floor signs and mobile shelf units, surround the affected area, which is at the back of the St Stephens store near its homeware section.

The doorway into the store room has also been sealed off with buckets and warning signs, although staff still have access.

The leak started yesterday afternoon, when shoppers first spotted the buckets being positioned.

One customer said there was a chemical smell in the area, but Primark is yet to confirm the cause of the leak.

The store has been approached for comment.