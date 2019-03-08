Norfolk Schools to take part in first ever Pride schools week

Youngsters from Horning Prmary school take part in a Pride march around the school. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

Norwich Pride is hosting its first ever schools week.

Taking place from July 1-5, the week promises to be a celebration of equality, diversity and tolerance in the classroom.

So far, eleven schools have signed up to the week which will encourage schools to explore topics such as the history of Pride and how to be a good ally to LGBT+ people.

Among the schools taking part is Dereham Neatherd High School which plans to celebrate with a workshop on the Stonewall riots from the school history club, a film screening, and a Pride picnic, all of which is being coordinated by 'Strive for Pride', the school's pupil-led LGBT+ group.

Nick O'Brien, assistant headteacher at the school said: "We are very excited to support Norwich Pride Schools Week this year.

"As a young person I didn't come out until I was 20 in large part because no-one ever talked about it at school, queer lives were hidden. I want better for the young people I teach."

Jo Caulfield, education officer at Norwich Pride said: "We're hugely excited to be collaborating with so many primary and secondary schools across Norfolk, and to have had such a positive reception from teachers and pupils.

"Unfortunately 2019 has also been a year of attacks on LGBT+ people, and protests against inclusive education, so working together to create a safe and welcoming environment for young people in schools feels incredibly important."

To help schools get involved in events, Norwich Pride have created a range of resources, including powerpoints for assemblies and form-time activities.

Norfolk County UNISON branch have also sponsored the printing of thousands of SHOW SOME RESPECT cards which were created with artist David Shenton and the Proud Canaries - the LGBT+ supporters group of Norwich City Football Club.

For more information about Schools Pride Week and to get involved contact Jo Caulfield via education@norwichpride.org.uk or visit: www.norwichpride.org.uk