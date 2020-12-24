'They rely on us': Lorry driver helps transport carers through flooded areas

Published: 2:49 PM December 24, 2020 Updated: 2:57 PM December 24, 2020

Andrew Piddington, a lorry driver from Watton, transported carers through flooded areas so they could continue caring for clients. - Credit: Daniel Burcham

As flooding has left many Norfolk residents isolated in their homes, a HGV driver offered his services to transport carers to the worst hit areas so they could continue their “vital” care.

Pride Home Care based in Attleborough is a service which relies on good road conditions so staff can reach clients at their homes across Norfolk.

But after heavy rain left parts of the county flooded, this morning the business feared some would have to go without care – until Andrew Piddington, dad of director, Daniel Burcham, turned up in his lorry.

Andrew Piddington, a lorry driver from Watton, transported carers through flooded areas so they could continue caring for clients. - Credit: Daniel Burcham

Mr Burcham said: “At the crack of dawn this morning my dad turned up with his lorry and took our carers to work at some of the worst hit places, through to Carlton Road, Old Buckenham and Banham.

“It’s one of the main areas we cover and it is very flooded. There was no way a car would make it through there.

Andrew Piddington, a lorry driver from Watton, transported carers through flooded areas so they could continue caring for clients. - Credit: Andrew Piddington

You may also want to watch:

“The people we look after are vulnerable and that is the problem with home care, poor road conditions can have a massive impact on the industry.

“These are people in rural communities who are isolated and depend on us to get out of bed, for their medication and food. Not having a visit is not an option.

“No matter what is thrown our way the health, safety and wellbeing of our staff and customers is our upmost priority.”

Andrew Piddington, a lorry driver from Watton, transported carers through flooded areas so they could continue caring for clients. - Credit: Andrew Piddington

Mr Piddington, who is in his 50s, transported five carers, who were able to visit 8 clients in the worst affected areas.

Mr Burcham said he is grateful to his dad and the community for their support so Pride Home Care could continue their work.

He added: “Not every day you go to work in a lorry.

“But our clients have been so grateful, because we were determined to get to them.

“I’m thankful for my dad and all my staff that are working tirelessly, not only through the pandemic but other challenges we face on the road.”

“But dad really did save the day."

Andrew Piddington, a lorry driver from Watton, transported carers through flooded areas so they could continue caring for clients. - Credit: Andrew Piddington



