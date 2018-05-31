Search

Pretty Things frontman Phil May dies in Norfolk after surgery complications

PUBLISHED: 18:59 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:00 15 May 2020

Photo of the 60s band Lead singer Phil May singing at his daughter's wedding in 2006. Photo: Matthew Usher

Photo of the 60s band Lead singer Phil May singing at his daughter's wedding in 2006. Photo: Matthew Usher

The frontman of cult rockband The Pretty Things has died in a Norfolk hospital after suffering complications from emergency hip surgery.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Photo: ArchantThe Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Photo: Archant

Phil May died on Friday morning at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn after falling from his bike earlier this week.

A representative for the band said the 75-year-old died at 7.05am.

The singer and lyricist had been in poor health for some time.

The group Pretty Things from the 60s with lead singer Phil May, left, and guitarist Dick Taylor, centre. Photo: SubmittedThe group Pretty Things from the 60s with lead singer Phil May, left, and guitarist Dick Taylor, centre. Photo: Submitted

The musician was born on November 9, 1944, in Dartford in Kent and formed the band in 1963 with guitarist Dick Taylor, a former bass player for the Rolling Stones.

Over the years, he remained at the helm throughout a changing line-up and was seen performing up until 2018, when the band played a farewell concert.

When they took to the stage for the show, billed as The Final Bow, the group were joined on-stage by long-standing friends David Gilmour and Sir Van Morrison.

Acts including David Bowie, Aerosmith, Ramones, Bob Dylan, Sex Pistols, White Stripes, Kasabian, and The Lightning Seeds have cited the group’s influence.

Sorrel May and her father Phil May, lead singer with the Pretty Things, arrive at the church at Beachamwell for Sorrel's wedding in 2006. Photo: Denise BradleySorrel May and her father Phil May, lead singer with the Pretty Things, arrive at the church at Beachamwell for Sorrel's wedding in 2006. Photo: Denise Bradley

Pretty Things has a new album due for release this year.

The 75-year-old is survived by his son Paris, daughter Sorrel May and partner Colin Graham.

