Pretty Things frontman Phil May dies in Norfolk after surgery complications
PUBLISHED: 18:59 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:00 15 May 2020
The frontman of cult rockband The Pretty Things has died in a Norfolk hospital after suffering complications from emergency hip surgery.
Phil May died on Friday morning at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn after falling from his bike earlier this week.
A representative for the band said the 75-year-old died at 7.05am.
The singer and lyricist had been in poor health for some time.
The musician was born on November 9, 1944, in Dartford in Kent and formed the band in 1963 with guitarist Dick Taylor, a former bass player for the Rolling Stones.
Over the years, he remained at the helm throughout a changing line-up and was seen performing up until 2018, when the band played a farewell concert.
When they took to the stage for the show, billed as The Final Bow, the group were joined on-stage by long-standing friends David Gilmour and Sir Van Morrison.
Acts including David Bowie, Aerosmith, Ramones, Bob Dylan, Sex Pistols, White Stripes, Kasabian, and The Lightning Seeds have cited the group’s influence.
Pretty Things has a new album due for release this year.
The 75-year-old is survived by his son Paris, daughter Sorrel May and partner Colin Graham.
