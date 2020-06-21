Search

Advanced search

How UK’s most easterly escape rooms plan to reopen following lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:50 21 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:50 21 June 2020

Owner and game-master at Prestige Escape Rooms in Lowestoft, Francesca Dixon-Grant. Picture: Mick Howes

Owner and game-master at Prestige Escape Rooms in Lowestoft, Francesca Dixon-Grant. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

The reopening of the UK’s most easterly escape rooms will be done as safely as possible following the coronavirus pandemic, their owner has said.

Owner and game-master at Prestige Escape Rooms in Lowestoft, Francesca Dixon-Grant. Picture: Mick HowesOwner and game-master at Prestige Escape Rooms in Lowestoft, Francesca Dixon-Grant. Picture: Mick Howes

Francesca Dixon-Grant opened Prestige Escape Rooms in Lowestoft’s historic High Street in October 2019, but was forced to temporarily close months later following the virus outbreak.

With hands-on interaction key to the success of escape rooms, venues have been left waiting for the green light to reopen, despite a number of lockdown measures were eased throughout June.

Mrs Dixon-Grant said: “I don’t currently know when we will be able to re-open, but whenever that is, I can ensure that we will do everything we can to keep our customers safe and will be following the government guidelines and procedures. “I am very excited about reopening the escape rooms.

“I think people will be looking forward to getting out and having fun with their family and friends and doing an escape room is definitely a good way to have fun.

Owner and game-master at Prestige Escape Rooms in Lowestoft, Francesca Dixon-Grant. Picture: Mick HowesOwner and game-master at Prestige Escape Rooms in Lowestoft, Francesca Dixon-Grant. Picture: Mick Howes

You may also want to watch:

“During the lockdown, I have been planning our two new rooms - the themes of which are still a secret - and I think that people are going to love them.”

As well as plans for new rooms, influenced by conversations with previous customers during their time open, Mrs Dixon-Grant has also been preparing for a range of new safety measures.

She said: “I am hoping that the next update at the start of July should provide us with more information about when entertainment or leisure businesses will be able to reopen.

Prestige Escape Rooms, in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick HowesPrestige Escape Rooms, in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

“I am also expecting there will be specific advice and guidelines released about how entertainment businesses such as mine can be made Covid-secure because the advice available at the moment is only related to the types of business which have been allowed to reopen already.

“Having said that, I do already have an idea of what I will be doing to allow people to stay safe whilst attending the escape rooms and will have a risk-assessment in place.”

As well as a thorough clean before reopening and handsanitiser available, everything touched is to be cleaned between sessions, while only one group will be allowed in at once.

Further restricitions could also be introduced for group sizes, while the game host will likely have to wear a face covering.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Budgens in Holt engulfed by huge fire

A drone captures Budgens of Holt of fire Photo: O Birch

Shocking sight of smouldering remains of Budgens at Holt

Fire fighters still at work after the massive blaze Saturday evening <20.06.2020> at Budgens of Holt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mayor and MP share devastation over fire at Budgens in Holt

Budgens in Holt has gone up in flames Picture: Enjoy Holt More

Tributes to ‘gentle giant’ who died in river drowning tragedy

Floral tributes to the 37-year-old man who died after falling from a boat into the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family’s tribute to stabbed mum-of-three Gemma

Family pays tribute following the death of Gemma Lynne Marjoram, pictured, in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today - here’s where to see them

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Budgens in Holt engulfed by huge fire

A drone captures Budgens of Holt of fire Photo: O Birch

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Electrical stores on coast close permanently over footfall fears

Robert Hughes, managing director of Hughes Electrical. Picture: Hughes Electrical

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family’s tribute to stabbed mum-of-three Gemma

Family pays tribute following the death of Gemma Lynne Marjoram, pictured, in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Shocking sight of smouldering remains of Budgens at Holt

Fire fighters still at work after the massive blaze Saturday evening <20.06.2020> at Budgens of Holt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Budgens fire: MP calls for free parking - and vows that the community will be ‘back stronger’

Aerial photos of Budgens in Holt on Sunday morning. Pictures: Nick Bryant

Man fought with pitbulls that shook his Chihuahua like a ‘rag-doll’

Albie was attacked and killed by other dogs in Sheringham. Pictures: Submitted (does not want name)

Tributes to ‘gentle giant’ who died in river drowning tragedy

Floral tributes to the 37-year-old man who died after falling from a boat into the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin
Drive 24