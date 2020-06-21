How UK’s most easterly escape rooms plan to reopen following lockdown

Owner and game-master at Prestige Escape Rooms in Lowestoft, Francesca Dixon-Grant. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

The reopening of the UK’s most easterly escape rooms will be done as safely as possible following the coronavirus pandemic, their owner has said.

Francesca Dixon-Grant opened Prestige Escape Rooms in Lowestoft’s historic High Street in October 2019, but was forced to temporarily close months later following the virus outbreak.

With hands-on interaction key to the success of escape rooms, venues have been left waiting for the green light to reopen, despite a number of lockdown measures were eased throughout June.

Mrs Dixon-Grant said: “I don’t currently know when we will be able to re-open, but whenever that is, I can ensure that we will do everything we can to keep our customers safe and will be following the government guidelines and procedures. “I am very excited about reopening the escape rooms.

“I think people will be looking forward to getting out and having fun with their family and friends and doing an escape room is definitely a good way to have fun.

“During the lockdown, I have been planning our two new rooms - the themes of which are still a secret - and I think that people are going to love them.”

As well as plans for new rooms, influenced by conversations with previous customers during their time open, Mrs Dixon-Grant has also been preparing for a range of new safety measures.

She said: “I am hoping that the next update at the start of July should provide us with more information about when entertainment or leisure businesses will be able to reopen.

“I am also expecting there will be specific advice and guidelines released about how entertainment businesses such as mine can be made Covid-secure because the advice available at the moment is only related to the types of business which have been allowed to reopen already.

“Having said that, I do already have an idea of what I will be doing to allow people to stay safe whilst attending the escape rooms and will have a risk-assessment in place.”

As well as a thorough clean before reopening and handsanitiser available, everything touched is to be cleaned between sessions, while only one group will be allowed in at once.

Further restricitions could also be introduced for group sizes, while the game host will likely have to wear a face covering.