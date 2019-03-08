Search

Presenter for talkSPORT faces up to Teemu Pukki buttock tattoo after goals bet

PUBLISHED: 12:02 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 19 September 2019

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/09/2019

Paul Chesterton

His goals have been delighting Norwich City fans and putting Premier League opponents to the sword, but one presenter is regretting doubting the poaching skills of Teemu Pukki.

Jake Watson. Picture: ANTONY KELLYJake Watson. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

While interviewing Canaries fans at Carrow Road before the season started, talkSPORT's Jake Watson promised that, if the striker netted 10 top flight goals he would get a tattoo of his face or name on his bottom.

And with the free-scoring Finn notching six goals, Mr Watson is squirming at the very real prospect of his right buttock getting inked.

Mr Watson, who used to work for Mustard TV in Norwich, had questioned whether the Championship Player of the Season could cut it in the Premier League - despite his 30 goals last season.

He told supporters at Carrow Road before the season started: "If Teemu Pukki gets 10 Premier League goals next season, I shall get a tattoo of Teemu Pukki on my right bum cheek. I've said it now on camera it's there. God, that was a mistake wasn't it?"

And it seems it was. After the remarkable win against Manchester City, in which Pukki scoring the third goal for the Canaries in what turned into another Pukki Party at Carrow Road, Mr Watson chatted with TalkNorwichCity's Jack Reeve about his reckless bet.

He said: "It's looking incredibly likely, because, what's the date? Middle of September and he's got six. I'm tentatively going to have to start finding tattoo parlours."

Mr Watson, who supports Leicester City, is not the first person to make a rash Norwich City bet and to regret it.

In 2013, Ipswich Town fan Andy Glover pledged to get a Canaries emblem on his arm if he could raise more than £500 for a charity ride to raise money for the Hamlet Centre in Norwich.

He hit the target and a crowd watched at Trunch Social Club as Paul Syrett, from Stalham-based Monster Ink tattooed the yellow and green crest on to his left arm.

And the late Norwich City BBC Radio Norfolk commentator Roy Waller regularly had to perform forfeits after losing football bets.

He had pledged to run naked through the streets of the city if Darren Huckerby signed for the Canaries.

After Huckerby's signing was announced at Carrow Road on Boxing Day 2003, Mr Waller got up at just before 3am one morning for a secret city centre streak.

