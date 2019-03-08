Search

Norwich woman wins £1m Premium Bonds prize

PUBLISHED: 06:29 01 November 2019

A woman from Norwich has won £1 million on a Premium Bond bought in 2010. Photo: Getty

Archant

A woman from Norfolk has scooped a £1 million jackpot after buying a lucky Premium Bond.

The Norwich winner was announced on Friday, November 1, making her the second jackpot millionaire from the county.

The lucky winner, who is yet to be named, bought the winning Bond in December 2010, and has invested £10,600 in Bonds since then.

Her number, 176LR488412, was randomly selected by ERNIE earlier this week.

Jill Waters, retail director at NS&I, said: "For the two jackpot winners, 1st of November will certainly be one they will always remember, as a knock on the door from Agent Million will be seen as the most welcome of treats."

According to the NS&I, there are 7,823 unclaimed prizes worth more than £270,000 in Norwich, the oldest of which dates back to December 1971.

A NS&I spokesman said: "Bonds purchased for a child are often forgotten about and result in unclaimed prizes, so it is always worth checking with NS&I if there are any in your name."

