'Business has soared' - 3D home tours duo toast lockdown success

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 7:22 AM March 26, 2021   
Left Trevor Fuller and right Sam Markwell.

Left, Trevor Fuller and right, Sam Markwell. Picture: Premiere VR Tours - Credit: Premiere VR Tours

Business has been booming in lockdown for a cutting edge company which gives would-be house buyers a look around homes, without ever leaving their own.

Having been videographers and photographers for many years, at the start of lockdown last year Trevor Fuller, from Hopton, and business partner Sam Markwell, from Oulton Broad, had all their pre booked work cancelled or postponed.

So they set out to see what they could do to help clients during lockdown.

Mr Fuller said: "We have worked as a creative team in video, 360 video for apps and virtual reality and photography for over 12 years and decided to look at what we could do in our field of expertise and still produce for clients during a lockdown.

"We were already producing video, stills and drone imagery of property as we have done for many years - so the next step was to produce stunning 3D scanned property tours."

A fantastic 3D Doll House view of the scan from White Dove Barns Suffolk wedding venue in Beccles.

A fantastic 3D Doll House view of the scan from White Dove Barns Suffolk wedding venue in Beccles. Picture: Premiere VR Tours - Credit: Premiere VR Tours

After investing in new kit - a property scanning machine which accurately scans a property and produces 3D drawings and virtual maps - they established Premiere VR Tours.

The kit used by Premiere VR Tours - the very latest Matterport system.

The kit used by Premiere VR Tours - the very latest Matterport system. Picture: Premiere VR Tours - Credit: Premiere VR Tours

Mr Fuller said: "We invested heavily in using the very latest Matterport system technology and we were pleasantly surprised at the amount of private property owners, business owners and estate agents that were desperately looking for a way to be able to show clients the inside of a property or business during a pandemic."

A standard floor plan.

A standard floor plan. Picture: Premiere VR Tours - Credit: Premiere VR Tours

The technology allows an accurate floor plan to be produced just hours after the scan.

A 3D floor plan.

A 3D floor plan. Picture: Premiere VR Tours - Credit: Premiere VR Tours

Mr Fuller said: "Since we invested in the new kit and showed a few homeowners and estate agents the business has soared.

"We can even take a shell of a house in a semi built/demolished state and CGI it to show how it will or could look."

Images before and after of a kitchen.

Images before and after of a kitchen. Picture: Premiere VR Tours - Credit: Premiere VR Tours

The duo can also capture HDR photography from a tour or a fly through video.

Among those to have used the new service are Jack and Ben Jay at the Hippodrome Circus in Great Yarmouth.

They said: "This system supplied by Trevor and Sam has allowed us to showcase our venues like never before.

"It gives customers and potential customers the chance to have an immersive experience - the finished product is fantastic."

