Campaign launched to encourage schools to improve tennis provision

Premier Education and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) have teamed up to offer LTA youth schools a tennis programme throughout the summer. - Credit: Premier Education

A Norfolk-based business has teamed up with the national governing body of tennis to boost provision and participation in the sport in primary schools.

Premiere Education, in Shropham, near Attleborough, has teamed up with the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) for the second year running to encourage children to get active through the sport.

The partnership is offering LTA youth schools a tennis programme that will provide free equipment, sports delivery, and training for school staff throughout the summer term.

The programme is free for schools to join and is designed to support the school sport curriculum. Its focus is on improving tennis provision in primary schools across the country.

Premiere Education said that participating schools will receive inclusive PE lesson plans, personal development resources and training, as well as a £250 voucher which can be used to buy tennis equipment such as rackets, nets and balls.

It will also offer to run two taster days to show how these resources can "come to life" in the schools.

Tom Gibbins, head of education and community at LTA, said: “Following a successful pilot in 2021, the LTA are pleased to be continuing, and growing, our partnership with Premier Education, to help tens of thousands of children get active, through tennis in schools.”

Laurence York, head of partnerships at Premier Education, said: “We are so excited to build on our partnership with LTA.

"Unprecedented interest in year one demonstrated real appetite to bring high quality tennis delivery, training, and equipment into schools.

“To be working with a world-renowned governing body like the LTA presents a fantastic opportunity for schools, teachers, and pupils.

"This campaign will once again focus on supporting schools up and down the country, providing them with all the resources they need to enhance their sports offerings.

“We truly hope to build on the success of last year with the aim of making a tangible lasting impact on school sport to all schools involved.”

Premiere Education and LTA is aiming to attract 1,000 primary schools across the UK to join the programme, 314 schools participated last summer.

For more information about the partnership visit www.premier-education.com/tennis-for-schools