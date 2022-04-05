News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Campaign launched to encourage schools to improve tennis provision

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 9:28 AM April 5, 2022
Premier Education and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) have teamed up to offer LTA youth schools a tennis programme.

Premier Education and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) have teamed up to offer LTA youth schools a tennis programme throughout the summer. - Credit: Premier Education

A Norfolk-based business has teamed up with the national governing body of tennis to boost provision and participation in the sport in primary schools.

Premiere Education, in Shropham, near Attleborough, has teamed up with the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) for the second year running to encourage children to get active through the sport.

The partnership is offering LTA youth schools a tennis programme that will provide free equipment, sports delivery, and training for school staff throughout the summer term.

The programme is free for schools to join and is designed to support the school sport curriculum. Its focus is on improving tennis provision in primary schools across the country.

Premiere Education said that participating schools will receive inclusive PE lesson plans, personal development resources and training, as well as a £250 voucher which can be used to buy tennis equipment such as rackets, nets and balls.

It will also offer to run two taster days to show how these resources can "come to life" in the schools.

Tom Gibbins, head of education and community at LTA, said: “Following a successful pilot in 2021, the LTA are pleased to be continuing, and growing, our partnership with Premier Education, to help tens of thousands of children get active, through tennis in schools.”

Most Read

  1. 1 'He seemed excited to be here': John Travolta visits city restaurant
  2. 2 From Morrisons to Wetherspoon: Why is John Travolta in Norfolk?
  3. 3 Probes into four suspected fraud cases linked to Norfolk County Council
  1. 4 Gang puts tracking devices on prison officers' cars at Norfolk prison
  2. 5 John Travolta meets staff and shoppers at a Norfolk Morrisons
  3. 6 Man in his 50s seriously injured in A47 crash
  4. 7 John Travolta enjoys night in Dereham's Wetherspoon pub
  5. 8 Pleasure Beach reveals why it is charging for park entry
  6. 9 Nine new Covid symptoms added to official list
  7. 10 Walk in north Norfolk named one of most beautiful in UK

Laurence York, head of partnerships at Premier Education, said: “We are so excited to build on our partnership with LTA.

"Unprecedented interest in year one demonstrated real appetite to bring high quality tennis delivery, training, and equipment into schools. 

“To be working with a world-renowned governing body like the LTA presents a fantastic opportunity for schools, teachers, and pupils.

"This campaign will once again focus on supporting schools up and down the country, providing them with all the resources they need to enhance their sports offerings.

“We truly hope to build on the success of last year with the aim of making a tangible lasting impact on school sport to all schools involved.”

Premiere Education and LTA is aiming to attract 1,000 primary schools across the UK to join the programme, 314 schools participated last summer.

For more information about the partnership visit www.premier-education.com/tennis-for-schools

Norfolk
Attleborough News

Don't Miss

Phil Doig from Salhouse, near Norwich, was handed a PCN after parking at Port of Wells car park, alongside Ian Ascough.

'Unjust and unfair' - drivers' fury after being slapped with parking fines

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The White Horse in Brancaster Staithe has got planning permission for its Marshside Bar. 

Food and Drink

Coastal pub gets permission for stunning outdoor bar with seafood shack

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The abandoned industrial units at Norwich Airport. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Airport industrial estate to be sold for millions of pounds

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Fire Service fire appliance/ engine

Four fire crews tackle overnight blaze at holiday park

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon