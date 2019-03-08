Couple's Cyprus wedding saved after Thomas Cook collapse

Premier Travel in Dereham swooped to save Darren Clark and Eleanor Marsden's wedding following the collapse of Thomas Cook. Picture: Courtesy of Christine Marsden Archant

The mother of the bride and a travel agent worked around the clock to save the day after a Norfolk couple's dream wedding was threatened by the collapse of Thomas Cook.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The collapse of Thomas Cook left a Mundesley couple's wedding plans in tatters. Picture: Thomas Cook The collapse of Thomas Cook left a Mundesley couple's wedding plans in tatters. Picture: Thomas Cook

Mundesley couple Eleanor Marsden, 30, and her partner Darren Clark, 37, had been looking forward to the wedding of their dreams in Cyprus next week.

But their plans were ruined when the holiday firm ceased trading having failed to negotiate a rescue deal.

As the operation began to bring home 150,000 Brits, Miss Marsden and Mr Clark had their entire package cancelled including flights, hotel and the wedding.

"Eleanor wanted a sunshine holiday and beach wedding, and the easiest thing was to book a package with Thomas Cook through Premier Travel," explained Miss Marsden's mother Christine, who lives in Dereham.

The Thomas Cook branch in Norwich. Stores across Norfolk closed following the company's collapse. Picture: Archant The Thomas Cook branch in Norwich. Stores across Norfolk closed following the company's collapse. Picture: Archant

"Things were going smoothly until we heard about the crisis talks. Eleanor was absolutely devastated and we didn't think we'd be able to salvage anything because it was all booked through Thomas Cook.

"It was then a mad dash to try and sort something else out and find wedding availability. We needed a venue, hotel, flights - everything."

You may also want to watch:

Amid disastrous circumstances, the dream was kept alive after Mrs Marsden sought help from Laura Toll at Premier Travel in Dereham, where the initial booking had been made.

Roy and Christine Marsden will fly to Cyprus after their daughter's wedding plans were salvaged by Premier Travel in Dereham. Picture: Courtesy of Christine Marsden Roy and Christine Marsden will fly to Cyprus after their daughter's wedding plans were salvaged by Premier Travel in Dereham. Picture: Courtesy of Christine Marsden

"Laura suggested researching alternatives, but it was so difficult matching everything up," added Mrs Marsden.

"On Monday we were seriously panicking when we found out about the collapse. To do it this year the wedding could only be next week because my son-in-law is self-employed and booked up until Christmas.

"I went back to Premier Travel and Laura had been there since 7.30am putting together a list. After dozens of calls, crashed websites and several hours, we finally managed to get everything lined up."

With a new trip booked the family must wait several weeks for a refund, but are grateful to have found a solution.

"It has been frantic and stressful but we finally got there and we cannot thank Laura and the people at Premier Travel enough," said Mrs Marsden.

"Had it been a holiday it would've been disappointing, but we couldn't let this go. Eleanor is absolutely ecstatic and we have one very happy bride and groom."