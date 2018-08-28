Travel agency launches Christmas toy appeal for children’s charity

Staff at Premier Travel in Dereham have launched their Christmas toy appeal. Picture: Supplied by Kelly Felstead Archant

Staff at a travel agency business in Dereham have launched their annual Christmas toy appeal for disadvantaged children.

Employees at Premier Travel are appealing for donations of new toys or gifts for its Santa’s Sack campaign in aid of Action for Children.

Jo Peacock, branch manager, said: “Our Santa’s Sack appeal goes from strength to strength each year. This year, we are collecting presents for Action for Children for the first time.

“We are hoping to build on last year’s total for the children, so all donations no matter how big or small are most welcome.”

People can pop into the branch, on 8 Church Street, Dereham to make a donation until December 15.

A representative from the charity will collect the present sack and deliver the gifts to local children in need in time for Christmas Day.

Donations can be suitable for babies and children aged up to 16.