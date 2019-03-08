Convenience store could be demolished as no longer profitable

A convenience store in Sprowston could be demolished and turned into housing as it is no longer profitable, a planning application claims.

Applicant Alexander Hackett is seeking permission to knock down the Premier Convenience Store on Linacre Avenue and replace it with three bungalows.

Plans submitted to Broadland District Council claim there has been no long-term tenancy at the shop in recent years due to local competition from nearby supermarkets.

The planning application states: "The reason for this is that local competition from the Tesco stores and Co-operative stores means that a store in this location cannot be profitable.

"The site is surrounded by bungalows and the proposed designs should blend in well with the neighbouring properties."

The plans state that each property will be accessed via Linacre Avenue and will have their own driveways.