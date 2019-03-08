Search

Further inquest review for three-year-old killed after being thrown from trampoline

PUBLISHED: 07:06 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:06 12 November 2019

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. Picture: Courtesy of the Littleboy Family

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. Picture: Courtesy of the Littleboy Family

Courtesy of the Littleboy Family

A pre-inquest into the death of Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from an inflatable trampoline, is set to take place today (Tuesday).

Ava-may Littleboy, three, who was killed when an inflatable trampoline exploded in Gorleston.Ava-may Littleboy, three, who was killed when an inflatable trampoline exploded in Gorleston.

The three-year-old from Somersham near Ipswich was on the inflatable at Gorleston beach when it exploded.

Her inquest opening heard she had died from a traumatic head injury.

The tragedy led to an outpouring of grief with many tributes left at the seaside playground.

Following the girl's death on July 1, 2018 a man and a woman in their 40s were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, but police later announced they would be dropping the charges following talks with the Crown Prosecution Service.

People gather on Gorleston beach to mark the one week anniversary of the tragic event leading to the death of Ava-May Littleboy. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018People gather on Gorleston beach to mark the one week anniversary of the tragic event leading to the death of Ava-May Littleboy. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The last inquest review in September heard that the Health and Safety Executive had yet to decide whether it would bring charges relating to the incident.

The review also heard that the full inquest, scheduled for January 13 next year, will look at the acquisition and risk assessments of the inflatable and the working practises of Johnson Funfairs.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

