It's hoped the event will help women make friends and prevent the loneliness often felt after giving birth.

A mother of three from Norwich has set up a supper club to help stamp out loneliness amongst pregnant mums in the city.

Charlotte Leedham, who works as a hypnobirthing teacher, says what she sees time and time again is women being supported through pregnancy and birth, but often left to 'get on with it' after they've delivered.

"It's so easy at this time to feel tired and isolated, so me and my friend were talking about how great it would be to have something mums could go to. There wasn't anything around where they could stop for a nice meal and a chat about all the things that are stressing them out without making a commitment. We thought wouldn't it be nice to put on an event for expectant mums to come along and find friends on their wavelength, going through the same things. Then, after the baby is born there's a network of women around them, and friendships to count on when their partner goes back to work."

The first Pregnant Supper Club takes place at Warwick St Social on October 24 from 7pm, costing £21.50 for a two course meal and a goody bag, with Charlotte saying it will be completely inclusive. Any pregnant woman can attend, whether she has children already or not.

"At the first one I'll be giving information on breathing in labour and relaxation, and we also have a stylist from John Lewis coming to talk about maternity wear and how to dress your bump. Hopefully it's the first of many and should be a great place to let of steam. I know how easy it is to feel isolated. I suffered with my first children due to lack of support and feeling alone after having a baby. This will be a great way to make friends in a relaxed environment."

James Watkins - Warwick St Social business development manager adds: "This is part of our ongoing drive to offer the venue back to the community for all users and we would encourage anyone with a similar fantastic idea to bring people together to contact me at - jameswarwickst@gmail.com."

