Concerns raised for pregnant woman reported missing

PUBLISHED: 14:14 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:14 15 October 2020

Chelsea Lance. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Archant

Concerns have been raised for a pregnant woman missing from her Lowestoft home.

Suffolk Police have appealed for help to trace 22-year-old Chelsea Lance, who was last seen on Friday, October 9.

Ms Lance was reported missing to officers on Wednesday, October 14.

She is described as 4ft 10ins tall, with straight brown hair and a pierced tongue, and is 33-weeks pregnant.

Officers are concerned for Ms Lance’s welfare and are keen to locate her as soon as possible.

Anyone who has seen her, or knows of her whereabouts, is urged to contact officers on 101.

