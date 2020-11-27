News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New appeal as pregnant woman goes missing again

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:56 AM November 27, 2020   
Chelsea Lance. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Chelsea Lance. PHOTO: Suffolk Police - Credit: Suffolk Police

Police have issued a new appeal to locate a heavily pregnant woman, who has gone missing from Lowestoft.

Officers are appealing for assistance in locating 22-year-old Chelsea Lance, who was reported missing yesterday evening (Thursday, November 26) after she missed a medical appointment.

A police spokesman said: "Police are concerned for her welfare and would like to locate her as quickly as possible."

Ms Lance is described as being 4ft 10in tall, with straight brown shoulder length hair and is pregnant.

Anyone with any information about Chelsea’s whereabouts is urged to contact Lowestoft Police on 101.

