Plea for help to trace missing heavily pregnant woman

Published: 1:27 PM November 25, 2020

Concerns have been raised after a "heavily pregnant" woman was reported as missing.

Police are appealing for help to trace Chelsea Lance, 22, from Lowestoft.

Ms Lance was last seen in Lowestoft on Tuesday, November 24, at around 1pm.

She was reported as missing to police later the same day.

Officers have described Ms Lance as white, 4ft 10in tall, with brown, straight shoulder length hair.

A police spokesman said: "She is very heavily pregnant and police are concerned for her well-being."

Anyone who believes they have seen Ms Lance, or if you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Suffolk Police on 101.







