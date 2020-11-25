News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Plea for help to trace missing heavily pregnant woman

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:27 PM November 25, 2020   
Chelsea Lance. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Chelsea Lance has been reported missing. PHOTO: Suffolk Police - Credit: Suffolk Police

Concerns have been raised after a "heavily pregnant" woman was reported as missing.

Police are appealing for help to trace Chelsea Lance, 22, from Lowestoft. 

Ms Lance was last seen in Lowestoft on Tuesday, November 24, at around 1pm.

She was reported as missing to police later the same day.

Officers have described Ms Lance as white, 4ft 10in tall, with brown, straight shoulder length hair.

A police spokesman said: "She is very heavily pregnant and police are concerned for her well-being."

Anyone who believes they have seen  Ms Lance, or if you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Suffolk Police on 101.   



Most Read

  1. 1 Would you know what to do if your car hit a deer?
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Video

Watch: Seal captured in tussle with huge pike in Norwich river

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

PE teacher banned after getting drunk and showing her breasts at school...

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Historic hotel made famous by TV’s ‘Hotel Inspector’ for sale again

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Video

Family reunited with dog in Norfolk - six years after being stolen 200...

Emily Thomson

person
Comments powered by Disqus