Pre-inquest review of man who was stabbed to death to be held

PUBLISHED: 07:13 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:38 09 October 2019

Police at South Market Road in Great Yarmouth after Kelvin Adamson's death. Pic: Ella Wilkinson.

Archant

A coroner will today (Wednesday, October 9) hold a pre-inquest review after the stabbing of man in Great Yarmouth - a death which prompted a murder probe.

Norfolk's senior coroner Jacqueline Lake will conduct the review after the death of 56-year-old Kelvin Adamson on November 7 last year.

Norfolk police launched a murder investigation after Mr Adamson died as a result of a single stab wound in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth.

He died at the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, the day he was fatally injured.

The review will be held at the Coroner's Court at Carrow House, in King Street.

