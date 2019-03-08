Pre-inquest review of man who was stabbed to death to be held

Police at South Market Road in Great Yarmouth after Kelvin Adamson's death. Pic: Ella Wilkinson. Archant

A coroner will today (Wednesday, October 9) hold a pre-inquest review after the stabbing of man in Great Yarmouth - a death which prompted a murder probe.

Flashback to November last year, when forensics investigators combed the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates Flashback to November last year, when forensics investigators combed the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates

Norfolk's senior coroner Jacqueline Lake will conduct the review after the death of 56-year-old Kelvin Adamson on November 7 last year.

Norfolk police launched a murder investigation after Mr Adamson died as a result of a single stab wound in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth.

He died at the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, the day he was fatally injured.

The review will be held at the Coroner's Court at Carrow House, in King Street.