Delays into inquest of father who died on-board cargo ship

PUBLISHED: 12:24 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:43 24 July 2019

The SMN Explorer cargo ship at the Alexandra Dock in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

The SMN Explorer cargo ship at the Alexandra Dock in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

The inquest into a "work-related" death of a seafarer has been delayed.

A pre-inquest review relating to SMN Explorer crewman Alfred Ismaili, 36, who died on February 1, 2018, was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on July 24.

The Albanian father-of-three died while on-board the cargo ship when it was docked in King's Lynn on February 1.

A Marine Accident Investigation Branch report published in 2018 blamed the death on "procedural inadequacies and a lapse of supervision" aboard the 81m Liberian-registered timer ship.

It was reported that the crewman had been crushed by a hold cover on the vessel.

Mrs Lake said the pre-inquest hearing related to a "work-related incident."

She added: "The case is not ready for inquest."

She adjourned proceedings for another pre-inquest review.

This will take place on October 18.

