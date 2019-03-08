Delays into inquest of father who died on-board cargo ship
PUBLISHED: 12:24 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:43 24 July 2019
The inquest into a "work-related" death of a seafarer has been delayed.
A pre-inquest review relating to SMN Explorer crewman Alfred Ismaili, 36, who died on February 1, 2018, was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on July 24.
The Albanian father-of-three died while on-board the cargo ship when it was docked in King's Lynn on February 1.
A Marine Accident Investigation Branch report published in 2018 blamed the death on "procedural inadequacies and a lapse of supervision" aboard the 81m Liberian-registered timer ship.
It was reported that the crewman had been crushed by a hold cover on the vessel.
Mrs Lake said the pre-inquest hearing related to a "work-related incident."
She added: "The case is not ready for inquest."
She adjourned proceedings for another pre-inquest review.
This will take place on October 18.
