Coroner to hold pre-inquest review of pensioner who was stabbed to death

The death of an elderly woman, which sparked a murder inquiry, will be the subject of a pre-inquest review today (Wednesday, October 10).

Hilda Hubbard, 76, who was known as Frances, died in her Brooke home on September 23 last year.

She was pronounced dead by police at her Churchill Place home and a post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be multiple stab wounds.

Her husband, Michael Hubbard was arrested after her death and was detained under the Mental Health Act.

The 82-year-old has been charged with her murder. He has been deemed unfit to stand trial, but a jury at Norwich Crown Court will need to decide whether he killed his wife.

The case is due to come to court in December.