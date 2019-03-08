Search

Further pre-inquest for Norwich beauty therapist who died after breast enlargement

PUBLISHED: 07:01 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:01 30 September 2019

Louise Harvey from Norwich, who died 17 days after a breast augmentation. Photo: Facebook

Louise Harvey from Norwich, who died 17 days after a breast augmentation. Photo: Facebook

A further pre-inquest hearing for a mother-of-three who died following cosmetic surgery is due to take place today (Monday).

Louise Harvey from Norwich, who died 17 days after a breast augmentation. Photo: Facebook

Louise Harvey, 36, died following complications from a breast enlargement and tummy tuck.

The beauty therapist collapsed at her home 17 days after the operations, which were carried out at a private London hospital.

A previous pre-inquest heard Miss Harvey, of Calthorpe Road, Norwich, was not given medication which may have prevented her death on July 5, 2018.

The hearing at Norfolk Coroner's Court in March was told she had a family history of blood clots and was prescribed a course of anti-coagulant drugs after the procedures, but that only a single dose was administered.

A spokesperson from cosmetic surgery company Transform, which runs the hospital, said guidelines on anti-coagulant prescriptions were not firm rules.

The earlier opening of Miss Harvey's inquest gave her cause of death as bilateral pulmonary embolism secondary to breast augmentation and abdominoplasty.

A date is still to be fixed for a full inquest hearing, which is expected to take up to four days.

