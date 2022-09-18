OPINION: Simple pre-Elizabethan times offered much-missed community values

Opinion

Mists of uncertainty hang over us while we move into a fresh era in search of uplifting moods and skies - Credit: Trevor Allen

It seems almost treasonable to snatch even the most cursory peek into an uncertain future while we continue to lament loss of so steadfast a regal presence and calm example for over seven decades.

Impeccable service with a smile stands triumphantly above whirls of social revolution, financial collapse, cultural divergence and political ambition. A reassuring constancy bound to be sorely missed as we shudder towards a worrying winter.

September’s poignant song of fond farewell for a much-admired global luminary looks like giving way to a cacophony of discordant domestic choruses as we switch back to hideously mundane jobs behind a cost-of-living dilemma.

While I’m an optimist by nature, a craft honed on covering Norwich City fortunes as a full-time football reporter over many fluctuating seasons, I admit to rampant impatience on waiting for glaringly obvious faults and failures to be accepted and addressed.

For instance, why has it taken well-heeled politicians and millionaire company bosses so long to even notice widespread despair and struggle over bloated energy bills? And when will rich football clubs, owners, managers, players, agents and turnstile operators, hand out free meals and hot water bottles to freezing supporters? WAGS brass band can entertain at half-time with biggest hits from their legal eagles’ albums,

As for that important commodity called community spirit, just how much of the hand-clapping revival brand on show during a Covid pandemic and lockdown restrictions can return to help ease the pain of countless highly individual battles to make ends meet? Monetary misery will be rife for a considerable period before and after a Yuletide dash unlikely to make many concessions to fiscal caution.

It has always been hard for the rich and powerful to comprehend how our poor and needy suffer materially, spiritually and all too often on their own. Then they are subjected to shrill advice to grouse less, graft harder and show more gratitude for “hand-outs” coming their way.

“I didn’t get where I am today by loafing around and whingeing. I got on my bike and found a proper job with good prospects for someone seeking security and success … “. Bet that bike had a crooked crossbar, broken chain, wonky mudguard, non-adjustable seat, silent bell, four missing spokes and a slow puncture.

Getting on in the world isn’t meant to be a doddle without tricky headwinds, occasional downpours, missing rear light and several signposts still pointing the wrong way to confuse Vikings on Best-Crept Pillage business.

I intend to devote what’s left of my favourite month to deep and honest reflection about key lessons of the second Elizabethan era and try to anticipate biggest challenges lurking round the next corner.

Last time such an exercise presented itself to this proud Norfolk subject with deep rural roots, a burgeoning imagination fed by the likes of Treasure Island, Robinson Crusoe and Emil and the Detectives suddenly found fresh intrigues in British history and the Commonwealth.

Now those expansive topics will demand attention from another healthy crop of young minds opening up in a Norfolk vastly different to the place where I first encountered Roundheads and Cavaliers, Tudors, Bonny Prince Charlie, the House of Windsor and sun- kissed spots like Trinidad and Tobago.

My early Norfolk was materially poorer, but slower, quieter, closer, cleaner and determined to rekindle proper community cohesion after six years of war. “Togetherness” was not a cosy cliché but rather a genuine pledge among families and friends, many of them close to the land, Yes, a lingering whiff of feudalism as agricultural workers in tied cottages put in long hours for meagre wages

However, most villages cherished far more facilities and sports clubs than can be found today. My primary school with no threat of closure was at the heart of local life, passing on the fundamentals with plenty of affection and few trimmings.

Chapel, church, two pubs, shop and post office, green, village hall, war memorial and aerodrome … we weren’t short of essential items that made up a country jigsaw of that time. Plenty of opportunities as well to shine at football, cricket and darts while the Women’s Institute and Mothers’ Union branches flourished.

Let me stress yet again I do not live in the past – but celebrate joyfully what it meant to me then and how it comforts me now as one era ends and a new one dawns. It is useful to make comparisons to offer some indications of how far we have come – and how many valuable things have been left behind.

Right, let’s get ready for a spot of loin-girding as we crunch through autumn leaves and hope for the best while fearing and preparing for a touch of the worst. It may not sound much like reassurance in these rum ole times but an echo from the 1940s and 50s could help us along …

“Just remember, ticking over could well be our new affluent!”