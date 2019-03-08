Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'It makes me feel alive': Meet Mandy the powerlifter, 51, with a world record

PUBLISHED: 17:02 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:26 11 June 2019

Powerlift record holder, Mandy Bush, 51, in training in Norwich doing the squat lift. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Powerlift record holder, Mandy Bush, 51, in training in Norwich doing the squat lift. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

A 51-year-old woman from Norfolk has proven age and gender has no bounds as she can deadlift the weight of an adult kangaroo.

Powerlift record holder, Mandy Bush, 51, with her trainer Dom Hills. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPowerlift record holder, Mandy Bush, 51, with her trainer Dom Hills. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mandy Bush, who works in water management services, began powerlifting when she was 45 years old and has since become a world, European and national record holder.

She began work with her personal trainer Dom Hills, in Norwich, after becoming overweight and unfit. In the first 12 months of training she lost three stone.

Mrs Bush, who lives in Reedham, said: "I did not plan on doing any kind of lifting. I got in touch with Dom because I was unfit and prediabetic, for a while we did a lot of circuit training and then he brought up the idea of weight lifting.

"He asked me if I fancied it and I was surprised to find out that I am very strong in this area and began to really enjoy it."

Powerlift record holder, Mandy Bush, 51, in training in Norwich doing the bench lift, with her trainer Dom Hills. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPowerlift record holder, Mandy Bush, 51, in training in Norwich doing the bench lift, with her trainer Dom Hills. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Powerlifting is a strength sport that involves three attempts at maximal weight on three lifts, a squat, bench press, and deadlift.

You may also want to watch:

Since starting lifting, Mrs Bush has competed in world championships in Scotland, as well as in other competitions across the UK.

She said: "I would never enter the free weight area of the gym without Dom as I felt intimidated. Now I happily train there because he has taught me to use the correct form without hurting myself and to lift with confidence.

Powerlift record holder, Mandy Bush, 51, in training in Norwich doing the bench lift. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPowerlift record holder, Mandy Bush, 51, in training in Norwich doing the bench lift. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"I think weight lifting, particularly for women, it is a hard thing to do as you are brought up being told that men are the stronger sex.

Some of Mrs Bush's achievements include becoming female world champion and European champion for her age and weight class.

When asked how long she would carry on lifting, she said: "For as long as I can.

"The powerlifting has actually had so many benefits to my life, I am now stronger than I have ever been, I'm very, very fit and it helps me with my job.

Powerlift record holder, Mandy Bush, 51, in training in Norwich doing the dead lift. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPowerlift record holder, Mandy Bush, 51, in training in Norwich doing the dead lift. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"I know people in their 80s that lift weights.

"This is my passion, this is my hobby and it makes me feel alive."

Most Read

Police confirm second carjacking in same neighbourhood

Police outside the Tesco Express in Magdalen Road, near to where the second carjacking took place in Guernsey Road. Picture: Archant

Plans for up to 140 homes in Norfolk village to go on display

Plans for up to 140 new homes off Norwich Road in Acle will go on display on June 24 in the village's Methodist Church. Picture: Google Maps.

Arrests made after drugs and cash seized in Norwich red light patrol

A man was arrested on Rosary Road in Norwich after police found drugs and cash in his vehicle. Photo: Norfolk Police

Stone artefacts and ‘prehistoric woodland’ discovered off Norfolk coast

3D laser scan of the flint, with raked lighting to show surface features. Picture: Tom Sparrow, Visualising Heritage, University of Bradford

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norfolk sees wettest day in two years – with more rain on the way

Earlham Road in Norwich was partially flooded by heavy rains on Tuesday. A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is in place. Picture: Adam Drury

Care home where resident ‘found urine and faeces on duvet’ closed down by council after shock inspection

Felmingham Old Rectory has closed after the Care Quality Commission rated it inadequate in all areas. Photo: Google Streetview

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver ‘still within their probationary licence period’ caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Plans for up to 140 homes in Norfolk village to go on display

Plans for up to 140 new homes off Norwich Road in Acle will go on display on June 24 in the village's Methodist Church. Picture: Google Maps.

More support for stronger hate speech laws after Brexit vote, UEA study finds

Dr Alexander Brown from UEA'’s School of Politics, Philosophy, Language and Communication Studies. Photo: UEA

Stone artefacts and ‘prehistoric woodland’ discovered off Norfolk coast

3D laser scan of the flint, with raked lighting to show surface features. Picture: Tom Sparrow, Visualising Heritage, University of Bradford

Arrests made after drugs and cash seized in Norwich red light patrol

A man was arrested on Rosary Road in Norwich after police found drugs and cash in his vehicle. Photo: Norfolk Police

535 speeding drivers caught by community volunteers

South Norfolk community speedwatch volunteers registered more than 500 drivers over the speed limit in May.. Picture: Steve Adams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists