Powercut affects hundreds of people in mid Norfolk

An early morning powercut is affecting homes and businesses in Dereham, Wymondham, Hethersett, Thetford and Reepham.

The powercut, which was reported to UK Power Networks at 2.23am on Monday, October 28, is affecting more than 80 homes and businesses in the affected areas.

The outage was caused by a high voltage overhead electricity line fault in the local area.

By 3.22am engineers were on site to carry out investigations into the fault.

a spokesperson from UK Power Networks said: "Once they [the engineers] have completed their assessment, they will carry out repairs.

"We're sorry for the disruption this power cut will be causing, especially the impact it will be having on the start to your day.

"We will work to fix the problem as quickly and safely as possible."

Affected postcode's include NR1 8, NR16 1, NR16 2, NR18 0, NR18 O, NR9 3, NR9 4 and NR9 5.

The outage is expected to be fixed between 9.30 and 10.30.