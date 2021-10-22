Area outside of Norwich hit by power outage

Published: 11:41 AM October 22, 2021 Updated: 11:59 AM October 22, 2021

Parts of Norfolk have been disrupted by a power outage. - Credit: UK Power Networks

A power outage affected parts of Norfolk today.

Around 528 customers in and around Lenwade, Easton and other villages in the area were impacted following a faulty underground electricity cable which caused an area wide power cut.

UK Power Networks has confirmed that the outage has now been fixed after engineers were called to fix the issue.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said: "We became aware of this power cut at 11:13am. We’re sorry for any disruption this may have caused you.

"We didn’t know in advance there would be a power cut, but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly. Engineers in our control room have switched some customers power back on in your area.

"To get everyone’s power back on we may need to attend to investigate and make repairs. We’ll continue to update you until everyone’s power is back on."

UK Power Networks said the power had returned to the affected areas at 11.47am.