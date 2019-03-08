Search

Dozens near King’s Lynn left without power amid strong winds

PUBLISHED: 21:27 09 March 2019 | UPDATED: 21:55 09 March 2019

Engineers are working to repair a power lines near King’s Lynn amid high winds. Picture: UK Power Networks

Engineers are working to repair a power lines near King’s Lynn amid high winds. Picture: UK Power Networks

Archant

Almost 200 households near King’s Lynn have been left with electricity after a power cut amid high winds that have battered the region with gusts in excess of 60mph.

Some 179 homes near King’s Lynn have suffered power cuts amid high winds. Picture: UK Power NetworksSome 179 homes near King’s Lynn have suffered power cuts amid high winds. Picture: UK Power Networks

UK Power Networks starting received reports from families left without power at shortly before 7pm today in parts of the PE32 1 and PE33 9 postcode areas.

Engineers have been sent to fix the problem but the company warned households could be left without power until well into the evening.

The areas affected includes villages to the east of King’s Lynn.

A spokesman from UKPN said: “Engineers are now on site, carrying out investigations into the fault and to investigate the power cut affecting 176 properties. Once they have completed their assessment, they will carry out repairs.”

Power cuts leave more than 200 Norfolk homes without electricity

This latest power cut follows numerous other reports of electricity being off in West Norfolk earlier this afternoon including in Sandringham, Castle Rising, Anmer and Downham Market.

Strong winds are expected to continue on Sunday, particularly in the afternoon, with gusts predicted to reach 50-60mph.

