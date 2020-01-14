Search

Advanced search

Scores of homes without power as high winds batter region

PUBLISHED: 21:52 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 21:52 14 January 2020

Engineers are working to reconnect homes in Norfolk and Suffolk amid high winds. Picture: UK Power Networks

Engineers are working to reconnect homes in Norfolk and Suffolk amid high winds. Picture: UK Power Networks

Archant

Scores of homes are without power throughout Norfolk and Suffolk, as high winds continue to batter the region.

The widespread power cuts are being caused by damage to overhead electricity lines, caused by strong winds of up to 45 mph in East Anglia.

Around 67 homes in the Attleborough area are without power, with a further 48 affected in and around Thetford.

You may also want to watch:

UK Power Networks said it hoped to restore power to these areas by 10.30pm.

In Feltwell 42 houses have been without power for more than an hour, and 48 in the Reepham area are expected to be off grid until around 2.30 am.

UK Power Networks said: "We're sorry for any disruption this may be causing you. We were investigating a high voltage overhead electricity line fault which caused a power cut in the local area."

A yellow weather warning for wind remains in place across the region until 5 am tomorrow morning, with people warned to take care on the roads, especially coastal routes.

Earlier on Tuesday, households experienced power cuts in parts of Roydon, Bressingham, North Lopham, Garboldisham, Banham, Old Buckenham, Winfarthing and Shelfanger.

Most Read

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

See inside £1.3m house on main road into Norwich

A four bed property on Newmarket Road is on the market for more than £1m. Photo: Strutt & Parker

Pet owners warned after man was attacked in attempt to steal his dog

Tommy Georgiou was attacked in Watton, at Church Walk, in an attempt to steal his dog Norman, an English Bull Terrier. Photo: Peter Georgiou

Most Read

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

See inside £1.3m house on main road into Norwich

A four bed property on Newmarket Road is on the market for more than £1m. Photo: Strutt & Parker

Mum who revealed brain tumour in heartbreaking video dies days after turning 50

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Drug driver caught doing 100mph in 40mph zone

A driver was caught speeding 100mph through Little Fransham near Dereham (Image: Google Maps)

The best 20 pubs in Norfolk as rated by CAMRA

The Fat Cat Brewery Tap has a rotating selection of real ales, kegged beers and cider. Photo: Fat Cat Brewery Tap

Adults only: Pontins Pakefield bans children from resort

Pontins, Pakefield. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

‘An accident waiting to happen’ - New city pavement design slammed

The Transport for Norwich project being carried out towards the end of 2019. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Warning issued after tree blocks busy rush hour road

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists