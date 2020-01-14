Scores of homes without power as high winds batter region

Engineers are working to reconnect homes in Norfolk and Suffolk amid high winds. Picture: UK Power Networks Archant

Scores of homes are without power throughout Norfolk and Suffolk, as high winds continue to batter the region.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The widespread power cuts are being caused by damage to overhead electricity lines, caused by strong winds of up to 45 mph in East Anglia.

Around 67 homes in the Attleborough area are without power, with a further 48 affected in and around Thetford.

You may also want to watch:

UK Power Networks said it hoped to restore power to these areas by 10.30pm.

In Feltwell 42 houses have been without power for more than an hour, and 48 in the Reepham area are expected to be off grid until around 2.30 am.

UK Power Networks said: "We're sorry for any disruption this may be causing you. We were investigating a high voltage overhead electricity line fault which caused a power cut in the local area."

A yellow weather warning for wind remains in place across the region until 5 am tomorrow morning, with people warned to take care on the roads, especially coastal routes.

Earlier on Tuesday, households experienced power cuts in parts of Roydon, Bressingham, North Lopham, Garboldisham, Banham, Old Buckenham, Winfarthing and Shelfanger.