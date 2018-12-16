Search

Hundreds of homes without power in west Norfolk

16 December, 2018 - 09:33
Homes have been left without power in west Norfolk Photo: UK Power Networks.

Homes have been left without power in west Norfolk Photo: UK Power Networks.

Archant

Hundreds of homes are still without power after a stormy night in west Norfolk.

UK Power Networks said supplies had to be shut off to around 780 customers, mainly in villages between King’s Lynn and Downham Darket, so repairs could be carried out to the main network.

Some properties around Narborough, Middleton and East Winch were also affected.

The firm said it hoped to restore supplies by between 10.30 and 11.30am, but some customers could be back online sooner.

