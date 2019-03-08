Hundreds in Norfolk hit by power cut

Hundreds of people were affected by a power cut. Pic: UK Power Networks. UK Power Networks

Hundreds of people in Norfolk have been hit by power cuts, after the thunderstorms which swept across the county on Friday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

UK Power Networks said more than 300 people in the area around Lenwade, Lyng, Honingham, Dereham and Scarning had been affected due to an overhead electricity line fault.

They said they had become aware of the power cut at just after 6pm and engineers had gone to the scene.

You may also want to watch:

However, they said due to the amount of repairs needed, electricity might not be restored until 12.30am to 1.30pm.

Michelle Tolley, who lives in Sparham, and has been affected by the cut said it was "absolutely disgraceful".

She tweeted: "The power cut in Norfolk is totally unacceptable. We have many elderly people where we live who are vulnerable and alone."

UK Power Networks replied to her that power cables had come down because of a snapped pole. They said: "Due to the location of the pole it has made the repairs very difficult, but our teams are working as quickly as they possibly can."

There were also faults which caused issues in the Wymondham, Fakenham, Litcham, Reepham, Blakeney and Holt areas,