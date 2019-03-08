Cable fault causes power cut around coastal resort

Part of the UK Power Networks map showing the power cuts in the Great Yarmouth area on October 13, 2019. Picture: UK Power Networks UK Power Networks

Power is out in parts of Great Yarmouth and the surrounding area.

Eight postcode areas are impacted tonight (Sunday, October 13) because of an underground electricity cable fault, according to UK Power Networks.

It said on its website: "An underground electricity cable faulted on our high voltage network, causing an area wide power cut."

Postcodes affected include NR30, NR31 and NR33.

The UK Power Networks map showed the power problems in the area between Reedham and St Olaves, Gorleston, between Bradwell and Yarmouth and in the town itself in the Southtown area and near the Pleasure Beach.