Power cuts across west Norfolk in the aftermath of Storm Ciara

Uk Power Networks is currently responding to a number of power cuts in West Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks Archant

Homes and businesses are still without power across the west of the county after yesterday's storm.

John Kennedy Road in King's Lynn has been cordoned off because of fallen debris Picture: Chris Bishop John Kennedy Road in King's Lynn has been cordoned off because of fallen debris Picture: Chris Bishop

UK Power Networks is responding numerous faults after high winds damaged electirity cables.

As a result some residents are likely to be without power until tonight.

There are currently power cuts in Downham Market, West Dereham, Outwell, Southery, Wimbotsham and Salters Lode.

A message posted on UK Power Networks website in relation to these affected areas said: "Our engineers are working hard to fix it as quickly as possible.

"We are sorry for any trouble this may have caused you."

Some residents affected by the cuts in Downham Market, Wimbotsham, Salters Lode and West Dereham may have to wait until 8.30pm tonight for power to be restored.

A further message on the company's website said: "We understand how difficult it is to be without electricity and our teams are working hard to get everyone back on supply as quickly as is safely possible.

"If you see an overhead line down, please keep people well clear and call our emergency power cut helpline on 105."

Winds of up to 60mph hit west Norfolk yesterday and emergency services were called to reports of unsafe buildings and fallen trees elsewhere.

Gaywood Road and Swan Lane in King's Lynn were blocked by fallen trees and John Kennedy Road was blocked by fallen debris this morning.