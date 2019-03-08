Search

Norfolk village without power this morning

PUBLISHED: 08:33 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:33 01 July 2019

Customers living in the NR8 6 postcode are currently without power

Archant

People living in parts of a Norfolk village are currently without power.

UK Power Networks are investigating an unexplained power cut affecting people living in the NR8 6 postcode covering parts of Taverham and Drayton.

The power outage, which is believed to have been caused by an underground electricity cable fault, was first reported at 2.36am on Monday morning.

UK Power Networks said: "We're sorry for any disruption this may have caused you.

"We didn't know in advance there would be a power cut, but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly.

"Engineers in our control room have switched some customers power back on in your area."

At 8.16am the enigneers were "still awaiting the arrival of a temporary generator"

Power is expected to restored to the area between 10.30 and 11.30am.

